Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Trading Up 10.9%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 4,784,596 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,834,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stein Mart by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 605,899 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stein Mart by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

