Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

