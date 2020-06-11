Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

