Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.