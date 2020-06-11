Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WISA opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.19. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,130.69% and a negative net margin of 754.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

