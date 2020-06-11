Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading 15.5% Higher

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.91, 16,820 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,771,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.19.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.19). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

