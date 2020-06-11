Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:SUN opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -873.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $240,560 over the last ninety days.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

