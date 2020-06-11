SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 14th total of 178,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 65.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 110,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $444.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.