SunTrust Banks Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $233.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.45.

MTN opened at $189.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

