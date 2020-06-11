Swiss National Bank Has $795,000 Stock Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Evolent Health worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 413,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,908,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $583.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

