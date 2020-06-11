Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Synaptics stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -131.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

