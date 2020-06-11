Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDX. Barclays reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

SNDX stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $614.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

