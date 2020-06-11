Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $470,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 741,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,622,670.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 407,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

