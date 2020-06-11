Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Barclays

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 79 ($1.01) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.88 ($1.39).

LON:TALK opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.60).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

