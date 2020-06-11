Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Telefonica Brasil worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2,246.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 458,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 120.29%.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

