Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. Sidoti decreased their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

