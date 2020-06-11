Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

