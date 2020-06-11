TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.33.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

