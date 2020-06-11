The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

CG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

CG opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.33 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

