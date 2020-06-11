The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.41 million, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

