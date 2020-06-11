Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.09% of Tiptree worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiptree by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 5.8% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $226.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

In other Tiptree news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,230,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,374,835.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 14,601 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $94,176.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,821 shares of company stock worth $414,770 and have sold 38,720 shares worth $240,765. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

