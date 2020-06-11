Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading 35.4% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price traded up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.72, 278,713 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,356,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

TMDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.92.

The stock has a market cap of $60.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

