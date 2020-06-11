Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,065 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tocagen worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 74,301 shares of Tocagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $88,418.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TOCA opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Tocagen Inc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 327.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tocagen Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

