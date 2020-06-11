Tony Weisman Sells 5,952 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

