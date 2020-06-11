TRB Advisors LP Sells 125,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRB Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 14.2% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

