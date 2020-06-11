Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Trading Up 0.2%

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.98, approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 139,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPCO shares. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPCO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

