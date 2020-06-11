Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 14th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NYSE TROX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after purchasing an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tronox by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,960,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tronox by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

