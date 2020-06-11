Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 14th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a current ratio of 34.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $268,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,830.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $8,663,933 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,224,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after buying an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after buying an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after buying an additional 346,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

