Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.64. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,541,299. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

