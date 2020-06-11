U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Up 1.7%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 21,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,085,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,628.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes bought 7,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,598.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $111,460 and sold 178,524 shares valued at $1,091,704. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.