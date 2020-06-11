Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

