Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

