Upgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Hold

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by investment analysts at from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

X opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

