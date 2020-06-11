Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.25% of Urban Outfitters worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

