US Bancorp DE Acquires 910 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in South State were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $24,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $61.48 on Thursday. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.