US Bancorp DE Buys 10,226 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.