US Bancorp DE Buys 1,166 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

