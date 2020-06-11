US Bancorp DE Buys 3,755 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,569,000 after buying an additional 428,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,024,000 after buying an additional 653,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,379,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,693,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 8.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after buying an additional 188,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

