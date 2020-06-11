US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five9 were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,383 shares of company stock worth $11,787,345 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $96.07 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

