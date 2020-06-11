US Bancorp DE Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 17.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

WU opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

