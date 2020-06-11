US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Wipro by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 2,624,808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 684,788 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,735,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 740,912 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

