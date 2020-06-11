US Bancorp DE Sells 18,271 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.