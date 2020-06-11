US Bancorp DE Sells 610 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 72.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.