US Bancorp DE Sells 640 Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of Heska worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heska by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heska by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,921,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $2,741,842. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.95 million, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 9.89. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. Sidoti reduced their price target on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

