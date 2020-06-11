US Bancorp DE Sells 651 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 147.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $9,686,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

