Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 81000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $232,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Valdor Technology International Company Profile (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

