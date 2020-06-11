Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,420,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 14th total of 25,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vale by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vale by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Vale by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

