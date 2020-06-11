Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

