Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.