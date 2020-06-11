Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSB opened at $142.59 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

